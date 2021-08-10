Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

SO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 87,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,616. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

