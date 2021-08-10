EasyFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.45 Million (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $10.22 million and $7.45 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00841925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00107182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041617 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

