Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,131. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $167.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

