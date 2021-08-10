EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0025

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $32,299.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00850762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00159781 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

