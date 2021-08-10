Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 39,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.