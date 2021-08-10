Edmp Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edmp Inc. cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.32. 8,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,374. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

