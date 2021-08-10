Edmp Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 3.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Aflac by 2.7% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

