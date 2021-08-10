Efinity (EFI) Market Cap Tops $69.04 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 45.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar. Efinity has a total market cap of $69.04 million and $24.32 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00157619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00148706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,606.57 or 0.99814696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00830533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,767,277 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

