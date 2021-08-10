Egretia Market Capitalization Tops $10.55 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $10.55 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.00865461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00108970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00156501 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

