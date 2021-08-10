Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases New Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 258,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.52% of Acacia Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,755. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

