Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 132 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,765.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,591.86. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,972 shares of company stock worth $255,573,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

