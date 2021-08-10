Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Up 48.4% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $8.65 million and $166,504.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00360046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000734 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,905,256 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

