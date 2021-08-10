Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELMS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

ELMS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 536,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,089. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

