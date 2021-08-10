Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELMS. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,089. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

