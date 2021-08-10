Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.38 million.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.71. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,028 shares of company stock worth $1,680,317 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elevate Credit stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

