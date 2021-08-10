Elitium (EUM) Price Reaches $3.85

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Elitium has a total market cap of $107.32 million and $893,877.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00008414 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00867224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00108972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00154873 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

