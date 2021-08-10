Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Eaton by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.76. 27,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,821. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $164.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.