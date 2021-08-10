Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,702 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,242. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $216.42 and a 52 week high of $298.99.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.