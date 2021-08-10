Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,329,000 after purchasing an additional 383,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 41.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 890,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,624,000 after purchasing an additional 262,936 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ED stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

