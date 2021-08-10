Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.79. 503,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,972,732. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.