Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.11. 270,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $5,003,142.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,280 shares of company stock worth $7,425,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

