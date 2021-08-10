Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.78. The company had a trading volume of 44,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.