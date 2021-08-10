Elysian (ELY) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Elysian coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $302,679.94 and $112,647.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00852419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00107470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Elysian is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

