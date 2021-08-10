Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 185.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Emerald worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,318 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerald alerts:

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.