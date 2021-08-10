Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) VP Bell Katherine Button Sells 12,850 Shares

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,747. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.51.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.