Employers (NYSE:EIG) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Critical Survey

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Metromile and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A N/A N/A Employers 20.42% 6.99% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metromile and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Metromile presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. Employers has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than Employers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metromile and Employers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A Employers $711.40 million 1.66 $119.80 million $3.10 13.48

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Summary

Employers beats Metromile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business. It offers insurance focuses on select small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company was founded in April 2005 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

