Enecuum Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.28 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Enecuum has a total market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $353,774.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.69 or 0.00849646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041492 BTC.

About Enecuum

ENQ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,806,429 coins and its circulating supply is 190,556,422 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

