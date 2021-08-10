Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Up 2.5%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.82). 178,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 252,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 658.50 ($8.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Energean in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 721.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £192,000 ($250,849.23). Also, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £5,600,000 ($7,316,435.85).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

