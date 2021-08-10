Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Desjardins

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 39,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 11,800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 8,330,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Enerplus by 2,083.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,421,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036,098 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,357,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,655,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 4,033.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,857,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,828 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

