Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.42

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and traded as high as $47.00. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 262 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHSF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.