Enigma Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00384011 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.76 or 0.01081696 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

