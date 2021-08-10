Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$1.65

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.65 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESI. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.03.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.70. The company had a trading volume of 445,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,501. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$276.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.94.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.