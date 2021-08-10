Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.63. 209,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 629,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

