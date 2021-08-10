Entain (LON:ENT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,996.50

Entain Plc (LON:ENT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,996.50 ($26.08) and last traded at GBX 1,977 ($25.83), with a volume of 70782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,933 ($25.25).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,930.71 ($25.22).

The company has a market cap of £11.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,813.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

