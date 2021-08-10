EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0120

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $68,454.52 and approximately $31,593.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.23 or 0.00855797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00106366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00040098 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

