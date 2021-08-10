EnterCoin Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $68,449.13 and $13,517.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.02 or 0.00868474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00109100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00154650 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.