Enzyme Hits Market Cap of $166.48 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for about $92.86 or 0.00202819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $166.48 million and approximately $23.22 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00861505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00107869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041319 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.