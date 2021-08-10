Enzyme (MLN) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for $93.80 or 0.00205294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $168.16 million and approximately $29.90 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

