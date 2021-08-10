EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,312 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

