EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 552,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,493,810 shares.The stock last traded at $68.78 and had previously closed at $69.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

