Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce sales of $2.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $3.51 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $45.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $50.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $247.50 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million.

EOSE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EOSE opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $967.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 13,277.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

