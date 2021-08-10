EOS Force (EOSC) Reaches Market Cap of $21.62 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, EOS Force has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $21.62 million and $180,936.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00036018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00304009 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00037583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013184 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000091 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

