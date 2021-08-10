Epic Cash One Day Volume Reaches $7,157.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Epic Cash has a market cap of $3.63 million and $7,157.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00836209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00106826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,177,768 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

