Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 155.97% from the company’s current price.

EPZM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth approximately $775,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 28.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 376,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.