Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Equinix worth $108,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after purchasing an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $877.32.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,834. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $805.41. 6,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 212.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $812.94.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.