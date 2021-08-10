Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 10th (AR, ARBFF, BPMP, CMBM, CYYHF, HD, LOW, SONM, STL, SYBX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 10th:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero is one of the fastest-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for significant long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. In the Marcellus shale, Antero has identified roughly 1,865 premium core drilling locations. Meanwhile in the Utica, the company identified 210 premium core drilling locations, brightening its production outlook. However, the company’s lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. Although it had adjusted available liquidity of $1.9 billion, the upstream energy company has significantly higher long-term debt, affecting its financial flexibility. “

ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

