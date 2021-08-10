Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 10th (ARCT, ATER, ATH, AXSM, BECN, BLUE, EXR, LOTZ, MILE, NGMS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 10th:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH)

was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $14.50 price target on the stock.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

