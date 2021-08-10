Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 10th (BHVN, BLUE, CZMWY, GNOG, MEGGF, MFC, MILE, NLS, ORCL, OTIC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 10th:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $109.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $108.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)

was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the stock.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $203.00 price target on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Securities currently has $14.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

