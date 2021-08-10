Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 10th (FIVE, FL, GIII, MFC, TRHC, TRTX, TXMD, UEIC, VBIV, WIR.U)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 10th:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $223.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Sturdy growth in the digital realm, robust brand portfolio and prudent inventory management strategies have been aiding the stock. These factors also supported the company during first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year on year. Markedly, the company’s digital business surged 43%, on a comparable basis, and contributed 25% to total sales. Additionally, management highlighted that despite significant operating challenges owing to the pandemic, the company witnessed favorable customer response for its merchandise offerings. This led to higher inventory productivity and less promotional activity. The company remains committed to strengthening digital capabilities, strengthening operational base and expansion of membership programs.”

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company posted better-than-expected results in first-quarter fiscal 2022. In the reported quarter, sales of the product through e-commerce were praiseworthy. Margins were also robust in the period. In addition, the company’s digital business continued to exhibit strength. In fact, it is seeing robust results on the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. Management is focused on growing the digital business with expansion in the distribution channel. The company also completed streamlining its retail division and the new retail model is poised to achieve profitability. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company projects net sales of roughly $460 million, suggesting 54.9% growth from the comparable quarter’s figure in the year-earlier fiscal.”

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.25.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.00.

