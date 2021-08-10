Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 10th (BLND, BRDG, ERAS, GAN, IMGO, STVN, TCRX)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 10th:

Truist began coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

